Confirmed Real Madrid XI vs Huesca: These fans fume with Solari over double snub

Real Madrid face a trip to Huesca on Sunday afternoon but coach Santiago Solari has received a negative reaction to his starting line-up.

Los Blancos have bounced back in style from their heavy defeat to Eibar, winning three consecutive games across all competitions while scoring 10 goals and conceding just one.

With that in mind, Solari is seemingly doing something right. However, as noted in the tweets below, several Real Madrid fans were unimpressed with his line-up against Huesca, specifically with neither Isco nor Marco Asensio getting the nod.

It remains to be seen if that proves to be costly to Madrid, as they can ill-afford to drop any more points in the coming weeks given that they continue to sit off the pace in La Liga.

Ahead of kick-off on Sunday, they sit in fifth place in the table, eight points adrift of league leaders Barcelona.

In turn, a win is the minimum expectation this weekend to ensure that they not only move back into the top four but also close the gap on their title rivals.

Marcelo is not included in the squad as he seemingly has failed to recover fully from an injury complaint, while Vinicius Jr joins the likes of Isco and Asensio on the bench.

At least Solari knows that he has several options available to change the game if necessary, but these fans would much rather see their star names in the starting XI…

Isco should start instead of Ceballos — Black (@CuriousBlack7) December 9, 2018

Y ceballos y not isco hilarious Solari you downgrading my player — PAVAN KUMAR I.B (@Pavanoble) December 9, 2018

OK ARE YOU SERIOUS?! WHY DONT YOU PUT MARCO AND ISCO IN THE STARTING LINE UP?! THEY’RE NOT BAD THEY ARE AMAZING AND YOU SHOULD BE LUCKY TO HAVE THESE 2 PLAYERS ON YOUR TEAM AND DONT BENCH THEM ALL THE TIME? — ??Kylie?? (@DolanSpazz_) December 9, 2018

Ceballos is not a good fit for this team why the stubbornness of lining him up from the get go.. you have Isco and Asensio and you stuck with a guy who makes costly mistakes — ImAMofo (@HispanicIcon) December 9, 2018

Should have started Asensio in Rw — PRATHYUSH (@KpPrathyush) December 9, 2018

No! Start Vinicius Jr, Isco and Asensio — ?????? ? (@NateReddin) December 9, 2018

isco is gone in January sadly — AlexCompsHD (@AlexCompsHD) December 9, 2018