Lionel Messi orders Barcelona teammate Phillipe Coutinho to deal bitter blow to Real Madrid

Lionel Messi has reportedly ordered Philippe Coutinho to deal a bitter blow to Barcelona’s rivals Real Madrid, and it concerns the Brazilian’s old club: Liverpool.

Don Balon state that Los Blancos are eyeing Reds manager Jurgen Klopp as a potential successor to Santiago Solari at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The report also notes that Coutinho told his Barca teammates about this about this, with Messi’s response being that of ordering the Brazilian to convince Klopp to reject any advances from Real to manage the Spanish giants.

This will come as a bitter blow for Real Madrid, as not only would their chances of bringing in Klopp be scuppered, but the fact that it has been orchestrated by Barcelona players would make it even worse.

Klopp is undoubtedly one of the best managers in the world, however even with this in mind, it seems weird for Real to planning for life after Solari given the fact he was only appointed the club’s head coach permanently last month.

The Argentine has won seven of his eight matches in charge so far, and we’re surely not the only ones who are surprised to hear Real are thinking about life without him already.

Only time will show us if Klopp does in fact end up at Real Madrid, but with Don Balon‘s report noting that the German told Coutinho he won’t be leaving the Reds this summer, it seems like we may be waiting a while before we see that happen…