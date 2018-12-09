Liverpool transfer news: Reds have ‘initiated contact’ with Euro giants over sealing smart transfer

Liverpool have already ‘initiated contact’ with PSG regarding midfield star Adrien Rabiot, who is out of contract with the French giants in the summer.

Rabiot’s deal at the Parc Des Princes is set to run out at the end of the season, and it seems like a number of clubs, including Liverpool, are all in the hunt to land his signature.

As per the Mirror, who are re-reporting from L’Equipe, Barcelona and Liverpool are two of just a number of big sides that have made contact with PSG regarding Rabiot.

The report also notes that Rabiot isn’t happy in PSG, something that is down to his wage, which the Mirror state is currently £55,000-a-week.

This could be a sign regarding what Liverpool may have to do if they are to bring Rabiot to Anfield, as given this information about his feelings towards his wages, it seems like the Reds may have to offer him a bit more than his current wage of £55,000-a-week.

Rabiot would be a very smart signing to make from Liverpool’s perspective, as by signing the Frenchman, they would be adding one of Europe’s brightest midfielders talents to their ranks.

Not only that, but by signing Rabiot, it would mean that neither Barcelona, or any other of Europe’s big sides, would be able to get their hands on the player, thus preventing them from bolstering their squads any further.

It just remains to be seen whether the Reds are actually successful in their attempts to bring the 23-year-old to the Premier League in the summer…