Premier League champions Manchester City are preparing to make one final attempt to tie youngster Brahim Diaz to a new contract before the January transfer window opens.

According to a report from The Sun, Manchester City have arranged a final round of talks with Diaz’s agent – who is ironically Pep Guardiola’s brother, Pere, to attempt to agree a new contract before the youngster is free to speak to other clubs in January.

Diaz has featured only twice for City this season, both coming in the Carabao Cup but the the youngster put his talent on full display by scoring twice in City’s 2-0 win over Fulham in the cup tie on the 1st of November.

Diaz has been capped for Spain’s youth teams at the Under-17, 19 and 21s level.

Diaz’s contract expires at the end of the season, leaving the youngster free to join whichever club he wants in the summer for what is likely to be a minimal tribunal fee.

Real Madrid however are unwilling to try their chances in the summer and the Spanish giants have offered £8m to guarantee the teenager’s signature.

Diaz may find it hard to turn down Madrid’s advances, the youngster is reportedly being offered more playing time as well as the chance to return to his homeland.

According to the report, City have offered the 19-year-old a wage of £25,000 a week including bonuses but the Spaniard would like to be on the same terms as his fellow academy graduate Phil Foden. City have offered Foden a reported £35,ooo a week including bonuses.

Pep Guardiola and City may have to consider a future without the bright spark that is Diaz if the club can’t put a better deal on the table for the youngster to sign.