Pep Guardiola wants £50m-rated star to bolster Man City attack, also eyed by Arsenal and Chelsea

Despite already boasting a potent attack, Man City boss Pep Guardiola reportedly wants to snap up Roma winger Cengiz Under who is valued at around £50m.

The reigning Premier League champions have scored 45 goals in just 16 league games so far this season, giving them the most clinical scoring record in the top flight by some distance.

Guardiola can call upon the likes of Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez to name but a few, and yet it’s reported that the Spanish tactician is eyeing another attacking reinforcement.

According to The Express, City could line up a bid for £50m-rated Roma winger Under, who is also said to have attracted interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

It’s easy to see why those clubs are monitoring him too, as Arsenal’s lack of width and Chelsea’s lack of quality depth in the wide positions in particular would make Under an ideal signing for either of those two clubs.

Nevertheless, they could all potentially miss out if Guardiola can convince City to splash out, with Under doing more than enough to warrant such interest with his form for the Giallorossi since last season.

The 21-year-old has continued to impress this year with four goals and five assists in 17 appearances in all competitions, as his quality from the right flank has been a crucial factor in Roma’s attack.

He provided a recent reminder of his quality with a stunning goal against Inter, as seen in the video below, and that offers a glimpse into the attacking threat that he poses in the final third along with his creativity to assist for others.

Cengiz Under from Istanbul.

Meaning that he took the shot from Istanbul. pic.twitter.com/rrxvxj2OGg — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) December 2, 2018

Guardiola doesn’t seemingly need another attacking option, but the report suggests that he’s keen on Under and so time will tell if they win the battle for his signature.