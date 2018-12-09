Sampdoria put out a hilarious message to Arsenal fans to stop them from clogging up their tweets with reaction to Lucas Torreira’s impressive performances.

Torreira sent fans into a frenzy yesterday afternoon when he scored an overhead kick winner for the Gunners in the 83rd minute of their Premier League clash against Huddersfield.

Arsenal fans then began to flood Sampdoria’s twitter account with a flurry of messages thanking the Italian club for Torreira.

The Serie A side have pleaded with Gooners to stop ‘clogging up their match tweets’ and they are in the process of setting up a dedicated ‘Thanks for Torreira’ email address that Arsenal fans can send their kind words to.

Arsenal signed the combative Uruguayan from Sampdoria for a fee of £26.5m according to The Guardian, the deal could prove to be the bargain of the season.

Check out Sampdoria’s tweet below:

Note to all @Arsenal fans: please don't clog up our match tweets today thanking us for @LTorreira34. We're going to set up a dedicated 'Thanks for #Torreira' email address where you can send us all your thank you messages. Watch this space… — Sampdoria English (@sampdoria_en) December 8, 2018

Here are some responses from Arsenal fans:

If you need a kidney or any other vital organs, hit me up… — Dee (@DeeGunner_) December 8, 2018

No we must bombard u forever . I will do anything for u — zaza (@mrjoeyzaza) December 8, 2018

I’m so sorry for the daylight robbery. Please give me your bank details and I will transfer… — Quiggers (@MatthewQuigley7) December 8, 2018

Youre my fav italian club right now ? — ?YB?GudSins (@Loekito48_) December 9, 2018

This cheeky Arsenal fan wanted Sampdoria to provide the Gunners more talented players:



Thanks @sampdoria_en, please hit us up if you got any decent wingers or wing backs.. — Gurprit Singh (@gurpritsv) December 8, 2018

What a club Sampdoria are.