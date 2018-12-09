Menu

(Photo) Sampdoria’s hilarious response to Lucas Torreira’s wonderful form for Arsenal

Sampdoria put out a hilarious message to Arsenal fans to stop them from clogging up their tweets with reaction to Lucas Torreira’s impressive performances.

Torreira sent fans into a frenzy yesterday afternoon when he scored an overhead kick winner for the Gunners in the 83rd minute of their Premier League clash against Huddersfield.

Arsenal fans then began to flood Sampdoria’s twitter account with a flurry of messages thanking the Italian club for Torreira.

The Serie A side have pleaded with Gooners to stop ‘clogging up their match tweets’ and they are in the process of setting up a dedicated ‘Thanks for Torreira’ email address that Arsenal fans can send their kind words to.

Arsenal signed the combative Uruguayan from Sampdoria for a fee of £26.5m according to The Guardian, the deal could prove to be the bargain of the season.

Check out Sampdoria’s tweet below:

Here are some responses from Arsenal fans:

This cheeky Arsenal fan wanted Sampdoria to provide the Gunners more talented players:

What a club Sampdoria are.

