Photo: These Barcelona fans get very excited over Ousmane Dembele’s Instagram exchange with top transfer target

Barcelona have been heavily linked with Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong for months, and Ousmane Dembele has seemingly ramped up speculation again.

As per Sport, it had been suggested that Paris Saint-Germain are threatening to push themselves to the front of the queue for the highly-rated Dutchman with a €75m bid, with Barcelona also specifically mentioned as an interested party.

However, De Jong himself rebuffed those reports, giving the Catalan giants hope that they can still secure a deal to land the youngster.

Despite still only being 21 years of age, De Jong has already made 57 appearances for the senior Ajax side, while he has earned five caps for the Netherlands too, which suggests that he has a bright future ahead of him for club and country.

Coupled with the fact that his technical quality and all-round ability on the ball seemingly make him an ideal fit for Barcelona, it’s no surprise that the reigning Spanish champions are so heavily linked with him.

Dembele has now got a number of Barcelona fans excited with his Instagram activity, as he posted the Blaugrana club colours on De Jong’s latest Instagram post, and it appears as though the Dutch starlet has liked it in return.

As noted in the tweets below, many eagle-eyed fans have noticed it, and believe that perhaps ‘Agent Dembele’ could be at work in trying to convince De Jong to move to Barcelona next year.

Time will tell if a switch materialises, but it’s one thing Dembele merely posting a comment, and another that De Jong actually liked it with such a clear reference to Barca.

De Jong is best young midfeilder.

De Ligt is best young Defender.

Rakitic is 31 years old. Pique is 32 years old. Barca must buy De Jong and De Ligt.

Dembele is doing his job.. Agent dembele.

