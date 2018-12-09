Man City star Raheem Sterling has taken to Instagram to hit out at double standards from newspapers that he claims help ‘fuel racism’.

As noted by BBC Sport, an investigation is underway after allegations of racist abuse were made during City’s defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

SEE MORE: Video: Eagle-eyed viewers spot Raheem Sterling subjected to vile abuse from Chelsea fan

Whether or not that was the main catalyst behind Sterling’s decision to hit out is unclear, but citing two separate newspaper posts which reported on teammates Tosin Adarabioyo and Phil Foden buying houses for their family and the contrast in the manner in which they were reported, the England international hit out for such reports ‘fuelling racism’.

The 23-year-old has constantly been in the spotlight himself, with the media seemingly finding various ways to criticism him. As noted by BBC Sport, it was his tattoo that earned plenty of attention this past summer ahead of the World Cup.

Nevertheless, perhaps the most important and impressive aspect of this latest development, is the way in which Sterling has made his point in such a calm, composed and well thought-out manner to expose what is a real problem.

While he does add in his Instagram post below that he simply laughed off the incident that happened at Stamford Bridge, it remains to be seen what further action is taken if the allegations are proven to be accurate.

Based on the support his Instagram post is receiving, with over 135,000 likes in just an hour, it’s hoped that Sterling’s point does get across and it shines a light on the way in which stories are reported differently for individuals.