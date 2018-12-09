Video: Dimitar Berbatov gaffe on live TV as he reveals which Arsenal star ‘p***** him off’

Former Man Utd striker Dimitar Berbatov was a special guest on Goals on Sunday on Sky Sports this weekend, but he forced the presenters to apologise after a slip up.

The former Bulgaria international was analysing Arsenal’s performance in their win over Huddersfield on Saturday, and he was specifically looking at Matteo Guendouzi.

The 19-year-old joined the Gunners from Paris Saint-Germain this past summer, and has wasted no time in making a positive impression in north London.

Berbatov was in fact praising the Frenchman for his impact and influence for Arsenal, but he conceded that he would like to play against him too in order to try and knock his confidence because he ‘p***** him off’ with the level of belief he has in his own game.

“He’s 19 but he’s playing like he’s been there forever,” he said, as seen in the video below. “Sometimes I’m watching him like I want to be against him because he’s p***** me off with the confidence he has.”

At this point, Ben Shephard and Chris Kamara were forced to step in and apologise, as did Berbatov himself as clearly it was just a slip of the tongue rather than any malice being behind it.

Nevertheless, he composed himself again and provided some great insight as he continued to analyse the influence Guendouzi has for Arsenal and he clearly rates him highly.

“But he’s [got] a confidence that I want to beat this guy. He’s so confident on the ball and he’s everywhere on the pitch. I’ve watched him. He’s in his box, the other box, running without [a] problem.

“You can be 19 and have the mentality and experience of a 24-year-old. Age doesn’t matter. He’s unbelievable.”

In fairness, it has to be said that Berbatov is spot on with his assessment too. While Guendouzi will have to continue to cut the mistakes out of his game, it was clear pretty early on that he is a confident player who is willing to take changes and make his presence known when on the pitch.

Berbatov’s a fan, but he might want to work on explaining why…