Video: Ray Hudson’s hilariously brilliant reaction to Lionel Messi free kick goal in Espanyol 0-4 Barcelona

It’s basically common knowledge at this point that commentator Ray Hudson absolutely adores Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi, and his reaction to the Argentine’s second goal last night definitely showed that.

The Blaugrana overcame locals rivals Espanyol 4-0 at the RCDE Stadium, with goals form Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele proving to be the difference between the two sides.

Both of Messi’s strikes came from free kicks, with his second being one that any player in history would be proud to say they scored.

It was so good in fact, Hudson almost spilt the entirety of his drink watching the ball hit the back of the net, something we can probably guess has happened before given how much of a fan the commentator is of the forward!

You can catch Hudson’s crazily brilliant reaction below. Something tells us that isn’t the first time he’s done something like this after a Messi goal!