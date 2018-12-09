Video: Stunning first-time volley from Gareth Bale sees Real Madrid break deadlock at Huesca

Real Madrid took the lead at Huesca on Sunday afternoon, and they did go in style courtesy of Gareth Bale’s brilliantly struck volley.

As they look to extend their recent winning streak, Los Blancos knew they could ill-afford to drop points this weekend in their bid to break back into the top four in La Liga.

Further, after Barcelona opened up an eight-point lead over them at the top of the standings, coach Santiago Solari would have been desperate to see his side respond and close the gap.

Bale helped them to do so with an early goal, and what a strike it was from the Welshman, as seen in the video below.

Alvaro Odriozola provided the cross from the right flank, and Bale did the rest as he watched the ball all the way before making a great connection with his left foot as he sent the ball flying into the back of the net to give Real Madrid the lead.