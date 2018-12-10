Arsenal and Chelsea both in race to seal transfers of talented Colombian duo

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly both among the clubs in the running to seal transfers for Colombian duo James Rodriguez and Juan Quintero.

Both players’ futures go under the microscope in a report from Spanish outlet Don Balon, which lists a number of Serie A clubs also eyeing them up.

Quintero’s admirers are listed as being Arsenal, Chelsea and Inter Milan, while Rodriguez is apparently wanted by Arsenal, Chelsea, Juventus and Napoli, according to Don Balon.

Both are skilful attacking midfielders who could add something to both squads, with Arsenal lacking depth in that area of the pitch, particularly with the recent injury to Danny Welbeck, while players like Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi have all been inconsistent this season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could with more options as alternatives to under-performing players like Willian, while Pedro has had his problems with injury and Eden Hazard is going to be in the final year of his contract next season.