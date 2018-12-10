Barcelona fear star player needs extended rest as specialist treatment fails to entirely solve injury problems

Barcelona reportedly have some cause for concern over the fitness of star player Luis Suarez due to an ongoing knee problem.

According to Sport, the Uruguay international is likely to need an extended rest at some point if he is to prolong his career at the highest level.

The report states Barcelona would ideally like Suarez to miss the Copa America with Uruguay in the summer, though it remains to be seen how likely it is that the player will be prepared to do so.

Suarez is said in the piece to have undergone some treatment involving stem cells, but the problem has not entirely gone away.

The 31-year-old has been one of the finest footballers in the world for a number of years now, scoring 162 goals in 217 games for Barca, helping them win three La Liga titles and the Champions League.

However, the sad reality of the modern game is that it is incredibly demanding on players and that can sometimes mean dropping to a lower level earlier in their careers.

It seems Suarez’s knee problems mean there could be some risk of that if he doesn’t slow down a little.