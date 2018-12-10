AC Milan sporting director Leonardo has confirmed his club’s interest in a transfer swoop for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, but says they have not yet made an offer.

The Spain international is nearing the end of his contract at Stamford Bridge, with his deal due to expire at the end of this season, meaning he could leave on a free transfer.

It remains to be seen, however, if Fabregas will even stay with Chelsea for that much longer as Milan do seem to be exploring the possibility of snapping up the 31-year-old.

Leonardo did not reveal too much, suggesting that they are still evaluating whether or not to try doing a deal for Fabregas, who has long been linked with a potential move to the San Siro.

‘We evaluated it, considering the possibility, but didn’t go all in. We are still evaluating the conditions,’ Leonardo is quoted by the Evening Standard.

The slower pace of the Italian game could suit Fabregas well, with the former Barcelona man best suited to a deep-lying playmaker role reminiscent to that played by Andrea Pirlo, who played in Serie A until his mid-30s.

Fabregas no longer seems to be in Chelsea’s plans under Maurizio Sarri, so a move to Milan at this point could make a lot of sense for him if the club do follow through with their interest.