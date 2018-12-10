Chelsea seem resigned to losing star player Eden Hazard in a transfer to Real Madrid, with Gareth Bale their preferred target to replace him.

This is according to Spanish source Don Balon, who also claim Bale wants to be allowed the move Stamford Bridge after struggling to settle in his time at the Bernabeu.

Chelsea were dealt the blow of losing Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid in the summer, and it seems his Belgian team-mate could be set to follow him out of west London.

Don Balon states Chelsea have more or less accepted Hazard is off as he looks set to enter the final year of his contract next season, putting them under big pressure to sell as soon as possible – or lose him for nothing at the end of 2019/20.

CFC have Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic on loan this season but it seems Bale is their preferred target.

A recent Don Balon piece claimed Real wanted to bring in around £90million from the sale of Bale, but one imagines they might be prepared to lose him if it helps them land Hazard.

This could be a deal that benefits everyone, with Bale looking in need of a fresh challenge after failing to hit top form in Spain, with Don Balon claiming the Welshman is keen on playing at Chelsea in particular due to their style of play.

The 29-year-old would also be an ideal Hazard replacement if he hits top form again, as he did at the peak of his powers with Tottenham a few years ago.