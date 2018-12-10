Chelsea look set to offload first-team trio in transfer shake-up under Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea transfer news at the moment points to some major changes at the club in the near future, with Alvaro Morata, David Luiz and Victor Moses looking exit-bound at Stamford Bridge.

Maurizio Sarri has got off to a strong start since taking over as Blues boss this summer, but it seems pretty clear he could do with superior options in several key areas of this struggling squad he inherited from Antonio Conte.

While Sarri has worked wonders with what he has, one could also argue his side would be in a much stronger position with a better centre-forward and with more depth in general.

It is unsurprising, therefore, to see the Daily Mirror claim Morata is one player whose days at the club seem to be numbered as CFC eye a new striker signing this January.

The report also suggests David Luiz is looking likely to make his way out as the club’s over-30s policy for contracts means he won’t get a long-term deal.

The Brazilian has also looked unconvincing at times this season, having lost his place altogether under Conte last term.

In addition to those two, it’s also claimed that Chelsea will look to offload Victor Moses after his lack of action under Sarri this season.

That’s according to the Sun, who link the Nigeria international with his old club Crystal Palace, and with Fulham.