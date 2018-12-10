Chelsea’s Eden Hazard set for Real Madrid transfer: Squad number chosen, presentation date set

Chelsea star Eden Hazard is reportedly set for a summer transfer to Real Madrid, with many of the details already in place for the move.

This is according to Diario Gol, who state that the Belgium international’s living arrangements have been dealt with, that a date for his presentation has been planned and he’ll take Gareth Bale’s number 11 shirt upon arrival at the Bernabeu.

Hazard seems an ideal signing for Real given their struggles since selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer, while players like Bale and Marco Asensio have not lived up to expectations.

This certainly sounds like worrying news for Chelsea, however, who also lost Thibaut Courtois to Madrid ahead of this season as he similarly allowed his contract to run down.

This put pressure on the Blues to offload the goalkeeper on the cheap or face losing him on a free transfer at the end of next season, and that is precisely the situation they will find themselves in with Hazard by the end of this campaign.

Diario Gol seem confident everything is in place for the 27-year-old to make the move to Spain at long last after months of speculation linking him with Los Blancos.

Hazard himself has even been quoted by the likes of BBC Sport fuelling the rumours, while the latest hint comes in this video interview below: