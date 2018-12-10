Twitter user Stevie Grainger has somehow captured some footage of an off-camera chat during half time at the Chelsea vs Manchester City game at the weekend.

The Blues beat the Premier League champions 2-0, handing them their first league defeat of the season with an impressive display at Stamford Bridge.

However, BT Sport pundits Joe Cole and Rio Ferdinand were not at all impressed with Kyle Walker’s role in the goal, accusing him of ‘sleeping’ and playing too much like a winger.

Watch this intriguing footage below, with some off-camera stuff accidentally making it out as Cole admits he doesn’t want to criticise Walker too much during the actual on-air analysis as his mate comes to the same gym as him!