Cristiano Ronaldo takes swipe at former clubs Real Madrid and Manchester United

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has aimed a dig at his previous clubs by describing his current team as the best squad he’s been a part of.

The Portugal international only just left Real Madrid for Juve this summer, but clearly already feels very at home with his new team-mates, saying it’s more of a family in Turin than in the Spanish capital.

While Ronaldo specifically mentioned Real as a club where there were more egos, these quotes from the 33-year-old could undoubtedly also be taken as a slight at his old employers Manchester United as he feels this is the best group he’s played with.

‘It’s not fair to only mention some names, but I can say that this is the best group I have played with,’ Ronaldo is quoted by Sport.

‘Here, we are a team. In other places, some [players] feel bigger than the rest, but here everyone’s on the same page, humble and wanting to win.

‘If Dybala or Mandzukic don’t score, they’re still happy, smiling. For me, that’s beautiful. I notice the difference.

‘Even though they’re humble at Madrid, here I feel like they’re more humble. It’s different to Madrid, this is more of a family.’

Although Ronaldo was a star player for United and seemed to enjoy his time there, it may be that he may have found it a tougher atmosphere with some big characters in that dressing room who’d been there a long time, particularly when he first joined and the likes of Roy Keane were still there.