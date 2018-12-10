Eden Hazard transfer to Real Madrid ‘closer’ than initially thought as Chelsea agree record-breaking £153million fee

Eden Hazard’s transfer to Real Madrid has been described by a report from Don Balon as being ‘closer’ than fans initially thought as Chelsea set an asking price of £153million to let their star player go.

The Spanish outlet claims the deal could be ‘closed’ for that amount, with the deal set to go through next season if talks progress as they have, with on-loan midfielder Mateo Kovacic also likely to be involved.

The Croatia international has shone since moving to Chelsea for the season, and it seems his transfer could become permanent, which makes sense for Maurizio Sarri as he looks to impose his style of football on this squad.

However, losing Hazard would undoubtedly be a major blow for the west London giants, and landing Kovacic in return does not do much to help them replace the Belgian.

Chelsea will presumably use some of this cash to fund a bid for a big-name signing in attack, but it’s hard to imagine they could sign someone nearly as good, even with that kind of boost to their transfer kitty.