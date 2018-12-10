‘It’s up to me’ – Chelsea talisman Hazard addresses Real Madrid transfer speculation

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has once again spoken of his admiration for Real Madrid as a club but remains coy on his Chelsea future.

The Belgian has been heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in recent months and even admitted back in October that he harbours ‘dreams’ of one day playing for the European champions – as per BBC Sport.

Madrid are on the lookout for a new galactico after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure during the summer transfer window, as the team has struggled to maintain their high standards in his absence, slipping down to fourth in La Liga with five defeats to their name already.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League after 16 matches of the 2018-19 campaign and currently sit eight points behind leaders Liverpool.

Hazard has been instrumental in the team’s recent success and is their top scorer with seven league goals this term, but he has come out to address the Real Madrid speculation on Monday.

As seen on Twitter below, he told RMC: “I have always liked Real Madrid as a club, with or without Zidane. At the end of this year, I have 1 year left on my Chelsea contract. We will see, it’ll be up to me to make the decision.”

? Prolongation à Chelsea ou départ vers le Real Madrid ? Eden Hazard se confie sur son avenir dans #TeamDuga ! ? pic.twitter.com/wf4TBBlMIu — Team Duga (@TeamDugaRMC) December 10, 2018

The 27-year-old’s latest comments are typical of his vague approach to this transfer saga, as he seems to be leaning towards a switch to Madrid without actually confirming his intentions, which will surely annoy Chelsea fans across England.

Hazard is without a doubt the club’s most gifted player and perhaps even the most gifted in the Premier League, but if he is not fully committed to the cause at Stamford Bridge, it is better for both parties that he leaves in 2019.

The Belgium international would surely thrive at the Bernabeu but it is unlikely he could match the goalscoring exploits of Ronaldo, given the fact he has yet to score more than 16 goals in a 38 game domestic season.

This particular story is threatening to rumble on until at least the end of the current season and Chelsea supporters can only hope that it doesn’t derail the team’s chances of winning silverware over the next few months.