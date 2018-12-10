Klopp: ‘With Naples, it’s Going to be a Final’

It’s a fact: Napoli is getting better every year. It’s been a few years now since the Azzurri have been punching hard to win the Serie A, but have never succeeded. Liverpool Coach, Jurgen Klopp, apparently does not trust Naples. In his most recent press conference, after going down to PSG in Paris, Klopp wanted to get things straight:

“It was an important match for us. It is definitely not positive that we have lost. PSG played with their heart, and we were not good enough.”

PSG’s boss Thomas Tuchel has stated that he understands Jurgen’s frustrations after this crucial match. This is the analysis of Jurgen Klopp at the end of Paris Saint Germain’s (PSG) 2-1 victory over Liverpool, on the fifth match day in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

“Will we qualify to the round of 16? We will get what we deserve!” – explained The Reds manager. “If we do well with Napoli, we will qualify. Otherwise, we will deserve to be eliminated. On December 11th, we will have a real final on our hands at Anfield. It’s going to be hard”, says Klopp.

Insigne is Klopp’s Nightmare: 3 goals Against him in 3 Champions League Matches

Lorenzo Insigne recently has been very prolific in his Napoli jersey, the most we have ever seen. All thanks to his latest role, designed by new manager Carlo Ancelotti. Moving Insigne a few meters up, as a true attacker in the 4-4-2 formation.

The goal Insigne scored against Liverpool at San Paolo has undoubtedly been Group C’s most important so far, worth three golden points in this group of death, which includes PSG. It was fundamental for Napoli, especially after a disappointing debut with Belgrade Red Star. This goal and the formation change was useful in giving yet another blow to Jurgen Klopp, one of the most prominent victims of Insigne.



Klopp was managing Borussia Dortmund in the 2013-14 season, when they suffered a 2-1 loss, in the Champions League group stage debut at San Paolo, with two goals – by Higuain and Insigne. Again, conceding a goal from Insigne on November 26, but this time with a different result, with the Germans winning 3-1. These two goals by Insigne eventually meant nothing for the qualification to the knockout stages. Which was also a UEFA record, with all three top teams sitting on 12 points (Borussia, Napoli, and Arsenal). But Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal celebrated their qualification over Napoli on goal difference.



“I remember that goal. He is an exceptional player, we know that, but my brain removes all negative things. Yes he is strong, but Napoli has a lot of strong players, they’re organized, they’re solid in speed and dribbling. We are prepared for a difficult race, on home soil”, says Klopp.

The Hope of the Napoli Fans for This 2018-19 Season

The goal from Insigne against Liverpool must be decisive against Klopp and The Reds, but this time, in a positive way. Klopp, on the other hand, is called upon to break the spell of Insigne, when they next meet on December 11th at Anfield Road.



Carlo Ancelotti is a very respectable manager and has trained great players and teams, including Juventus, Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich. On the other hand, Klopp has a lot of experience too. At Anfield, with the home advantage, Liverpool will take advantage of this valuable match in a stadium with an incredible local atmosphere. Meanwhile, Insigne will be on the hunt for another away goal, just as he did against Klopp while coaching Borussia Dortmund.