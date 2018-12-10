Liverpool line up €50million transfer bid for star level on assists with Hazard & Messi

Liverpool are reportedly lining up a €50million bid to re-sign Suso from AC Milan in a stunning transfer swoop.

The Spanish attacking midfielder flopped at Anfield as a youngster but has gone on to enjoy great success since moving to the San Siro.

Suso is currently having one of his finest seasons, scoring four goals and contributing eight assists for Milan in 15 Serie A games so far.

That puts the 25-year-old level with Eden Hazard and Lionel Messi as the player with most assists in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

And according to Calciomercato, citing Liga Financial, LFC are ready to pay big to bring Suso back to the club as they prepare a €50m offer for their former player.

Jurgen Klopp is not exactly desperate for attacking players of this type, but could always do with more depth up front due to the inconsistencies of Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, both of whom have suffered a dip in overall form this season.