Liverpool star sends defiant message after signing new Reds contract

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has sent a strong message of intent over his injury problems after today signing a new contract with the Reds.

The England international has been in superb form for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, making remarkable progress to establish himself as the clear first choice to partner Virgil van Dijk at the back.

However, Gomez has been dealt the blow of another injury, continuing his rotten luck in his time at Anfield so far.

Still, the 21-year-old is confident he has the experience of dealing with these kinds of blows and recovering, saying he’ll use that to do so again.

LFC fans will certainly hope the worst can be behind Gomez, as they’ll need him back later this season, with the club’s official site recently reporting it looked like he could be out for as many as six weeks.

That hasn’t stopped Liverpool rewarding his form with a new deal, and he used the opportunity to send a message to fans about his desire to make a comeback.

‘Obviously I am devastated with the timing of it. You never want to get injured,’ Gomez told Liverpool’s official site.

‘I’ve been here a few years and I am still young, but it’s something I’m used to and I am capable of dealing with setbacks like this. I’ve done it before and I’ll do it again.

‘You never want to be injured, as a player you always want to play. It will be tough for me sitting out for a while, but I will do everything I can to get back better and stronger.’

On his new deal, he said (via another piece on LFC’s site): ‘I’ve been at the club a few years now and have had the pleasure to play for Liverpool and experience what that means, so I am delighted to get the chance to extend my contract here.

‘I love the club, I love playing and learning here, and I am happy for that to continue.’