Video: Lucas Digne scores stoppage time screamer to make it Everton 2-2 Watford

Lucas Digne scored a stunning free-kick deep into added time to rescue a point for Everton as they drew 2-2 with Watford in their Monday night Premier League clash.

The Frenchman stepped up at the death and curled in a perfect free-kick into the top corner to equalise for Marco Silva as he hosted his old club at Goodison Park.

Richarlison had given Everton the lead earlier in the game before a crazy five minutes in the second half saw Watford score a quickfire double and then Gylfi Sigurdsson miss a penalty.

Digne, however, ensured Everton came away with a point with this stunning effort…