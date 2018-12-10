Menu

Deal today: Manchester City star snubs PSG to sign new six-year contract

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City youngster Phil Foden is reportedly set to sign a new contract with the club today to tie him down at the Etihad Stadium until 2024.

The 18-year-old is considered a big talent in English football at the moment, and had unsurprisingly attracted some interest from elsewhere due to a lack of regular action in Pep Guardiola’s side.

MORE: Video: Cole & Ferdinand let slip their real views on England star star in off-camera chat about Chelsea vs Man City

However, it is now expected that a new contract could be made official today as the Telegraph report Foden has decided to commit his future to City despite interest from major European clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.

The report states Foden is determined to nail down a spot in Guardiola’s side, and in fairness, he’s done a decent job so far considering how competitive this squad is.

The England Under-21 international has 13 appearances and one goal for City this term, and has given a good account of himself whenever he has got on to the pitch.

More Stories / Latest News

City fans will surely be delighted at this news as they’ll want to see homegrown talent coming through at the club alongside all the various big-name signings they’ve brought in down the years.

More Stories Phil Foden