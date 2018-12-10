Manchester City youngster Phil Foden is reportedly set to sign a new contract with the club today to tie him down at the Etihad Stadium until 2024.

The 18-year-old is considered a big talent in English football at the moment, and had unsurprisingly attracted some interest from elsewhere due to a lack of regular action in Pep Guardiola’s side.

However, it is now expected that a new contract could be made official today as the Telegraph report Foden has decided to commit his future to City despite interest from major European clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.

The report states Foden is determined to nail down a spot in Guardiola’s side, and in fairness, he’s done a decent job so far considering how competitive this squad is.

The England Under-21 international has 13 appearances and one goal for City this term, and has given a good account of himself whenever he has got on to the pitch.

City fans will surely be delighted at this news as they’ll want to see homegrown talent coming through at the club alongside all the various big-name signings they’ve brought in down the years.