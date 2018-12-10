Jose Mourinho wants Manchester United to beat Arsenal to transfer of classy £30million star

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly both eyeing up the potential transfer of Hertha Berlin midfielder Arne Maier.

The 19-year-old looks a huge talent after impressing in the Bundesliga, drawing comparisons to Real Madrid and Germany star Toni Kroos.

This is according to the Sun, who report that both Jose Mourinho and Unai Emery are keen to bring the exciting youngster to the Premier League.

The piece explains that while Maier is rated at around £15million, it would likely cost double that for his club to actually consider selling him.

Bundesliga teams will also no doubt be aware of English clubs’ big spending power, which would drive his value up.

Both United and Arsenal could certainly do with a player like Maier at the moment, with both sides lacking in the middle of the park.

The Gunners have improved since bringing in Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi in that position in the summer, but doubts remain over players like Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny, while Jack Wilshere left in the summer and Aaron Ramsey will be out of contract at the end of this season.

United, meanwhile, need a fresh injection of quality in the middle as Paul Pogba struggles for form, while summer signing Fred has barely featured lately after a slow start to life at Old Trafford.