Odds have been dramatically slashed on Romelu Lukaku leaving Manchester United and sealing a transfer back to his former club Chelsea in January.

According to the Sun, Coral have now got Chelsea at just 4/1 as being Lukaku’s next club, down from 10/1.

The Belgium international has not been at his best at Old Trafford for much of this season, but it could make sense for Chelsea to try to revive his career.

The 25-year-old was one of the most lethal strikers in the Premier League during his time at Everton, and also started brightly before fading at United.

Chelsea could also badly do with an upgrade on Alvaro Morata, who did not even make their matchday squad for the weekend win over Manchester City.

Although some will question if Lukaku really is a superior option, Chelsea may well feel they could get more out of him than Jose Mourinho has.

The Red Devils boss has signed a number of big names in his time at the club who have ended up going backwards, with a talent like Lukaku surely not suddenly becoming a bad player overnight.

If Chelsea do pull this off it could be a fine move, though other clubs seem to also be in the running, such as Juventus at 5/1, according to the Sun.

This follows another recent Sun report that Lukaku had become unsettled with life at United under Mourinho and wanted to leave.