Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian has dropped a big hint over his future amid transfer speculation linking him with a move away.
As noted by the Sun, Serie A clubs like Juventus, Inter Milan, Napoli and Roma have all been linked with an interest in Darmian as he struggles for playing time at Old Trafford.
MORE: (Photo) Paul Pogba hidden by security when entering Manchester United Christmas party after Fulham win
The Italy international hasn’t really made much of an impact since joining United a few years ago, and it would make sense for everyone involved if he were to move on soon.
Despite being able to play right-back or left-back, Darmian still hasn’t found a way in to the team much this season despite Jose Mourinho having so many injury problems.
The 29-year-old has now fuelled speculation over his situation by admitting that, while he’s proud to be at a big club like United, he does miss his home country Italy.
Although Darmian did not name any specific club, it does seem that he could quite likely press for a return to a Serie A side some time soon.
“I must say, I really do miss Serie A and Italy now,” Darmian told Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by the Sun.
“I know that I am at one of the best clubs in the world and I am proud to be at Manchester United, but I do miss Italy. I love my country.”