Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian has dropped a big hint over his future amid transfer speculation linking him with a move away.

As noted by the Sun, Serie A clubs like Juventus, Inter Milan, Napoli and Roma have all been linked with an interest in Darmian as he struggles for playing time at Old Trafford.

The Italy international hasn’t really made much of an impact since joining United a few years ago, and it would make sense for everyone involved if he were to move on soon.

Despite being able to play right-back or left-back, Darmian still hasn’t found a way in to the team much this season despite Jose Mourinho having so many injury problems.

The 29-year-old has now fuelled speculation over his situation by admitting that, while he’s proud to be at a big club like United, he does miss his home country Italy.

Although Darmian did not name any specific club, it does seem that he could quite likely press for a return to a Serie A side some time soon.

“I must say, I really do miss Serie A and Italy now,” Darmian told Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by the Sun.

“I know that I am at one of the best clubs in the world and I am proud to be at Manchester United, but I do miss Italy. I love my country.”