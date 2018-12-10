Menu

(Photos) Paul Pogba hilariously trolls Man United star’s bizarre outfit as Jesse Lingard launches clothing range

Manchester United players were in attendance for Jesse Lingard’s new clothing range launch last night, with Luke Shaw’s outfit catching particular attention.

We’ve got some of the best pics below as the likes of Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku, Chris Smalling and Shaw joined Lingard for the event.

While Rashford and Lingard looked pretty cool, in all honesty, Shaw looked properly bizarre in what Pogba suggested looked like a space suit…

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling was also there to witness all the madness, which you can get an idea of below…

lingard

Jesse Lingard looking the part as he launches his own clothing range

lingard rashford

Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard – best buddies

lingard sterling

Raheem Sterling dropped by to say hello

lukaku

Romelu Lukaku looked refreshingly down to earth

pogba suit

Paul Pogba with a pretty fancy suit

shaw smalling

What is that on Luke Shaw??

shaw

Seriously, what…?

pogba

Paul Pogba was not impressed with Luke Shaw’s attire!

