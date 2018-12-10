Manchester United ready to ‘go to war’ with Real Madrid over Jose Mourinho replacement

Manchester United are reportedly ready to battle Real Madrid to hire Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino as their replacement for Jose Mourinho in the summer.

The Argentine has impressed hugely in his time in charge of Spurs, working on a shoestring budget in comparison to some of their big six rivals to turn the club into regulars in the top four and genuine title contenders.

Although Pochettino is yet to win a trophy with the north Londoners, he is widely respected for getting the best out of a group of talented young players assembled on the cheap, with the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and others among the best in Europe in their positions.

This is in stark contrast to Mourinho, who has spent vast amounts but under-achieved greatly in his time at United.

The Red Devils could clearly do with Pochettino or someone similar to turn things around for them, and the Sun link him with both them and Madrid.

Real could also do with a big-name managerial appointment to help improve their side after their struggles since Zinedine Zidane left.

Julen Lopetegui took over in the summer but didn’t last long after an awful start, with Santiago Solari coming in as his replacement, but also not looking the most convincing appointment.