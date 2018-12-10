Manchester United ready to transfer-list £85m star to fund megastar forward signing

Manchester United are reportedly ready to make some ambitious changes in the transfer market, with Marcus Rashford available for £85million to help fund a bid for Kylian Mbappe.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar is a top target for United as they consider letting the inconsistent Rashford leave as long as the right offer comes in, according to Don Balon.

This would be some statement by the Red Devils, with Mbappe undoubtedly one of the most exciting talents in world football at the moment.

Still only 19 years of age, the teenage attacker has already won two Ligue 1 titles and the World Cup, scoring in France’s final win over Croatia in the summer.

United would do very well to replace Rashford with Mbappe, even if some fans would no doubt be disappointed to see a homegrown talent leave Old Trafford.

Still, MUFC have to be ruthless and ensure they have the best squad available to them to close the considerable gap that has grown between themselves and rivals Manchester City.

Mbappe looks the kind of upgrade needed in United’s attack, with players like Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku also being disappointing since joining the club.