Video: Gary Neville reveals what Man City star Raheem Sterling told him about England abuse in private chat in 2016

Gary Neville has revealed he’s had a chat with Manchester City star Raheem Sterling in the past about the abuse he’s received as an England player.

The Sky Sports pundit, speaking in the video clip below, says Sterling approached him directly for a private chat about how England fans were treating him back in 2016.

Neville, who used to be part of the coaching set up with the Three Lions, admits he was guilty of overlooking the racial elements of the criticism at the time, with the issue rearing its ugly head again at the weekend as a fan was alleged to have shouted racist insults at the 24-year-old in City’s game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Neville explains that at the time he simply tried to be a coach and get Sterling focused on the next game, but praised the England international for his tough character in getting through it for so long.