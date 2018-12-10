Liverpool are reportedly showing more ‘genuine’ interest in the potential transfer of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

This is according to a report from El Confidencial, as translated by the Daily Star, with Barcelona ready to sanction Dembele’s sale for the right price.

It is not exactly clear what kind of money Barca are looking for for the France international, but one imagines it’s likely to take a pretty big fee considering what they spent on him.

Dembele is actually in fine form at the moment, contributing three goals and four assists in his last seven games for Barcelona, though doubts remain over his future.

As noted by El Confidencial, the 21-year-old continues to struggle to fit in and show the right kind of attitude off the pitch, having missed some training sessions this season.

Despite clearly being a big talent, it takes a little more than that to truly make it as a big name at the Nou Camp.

Still, Liverpool would no doubt count themselves pretty lucky if the former Borussia Dortmund man were to become available as he’d be a great option to have up front.

The Reds have seen Roberto Firmino’s form dip a little this season, while even Mohamed Salah has occasionally looked a little less effective than last season.

Arsenal could also do with Dembele after Danny Welbeck’s injury, but the Daily Star suggest LFC’s interest is the more serious at the moment despite some links with the Gunners.