Barcelona consider £40m Premier League attacker as alternative to Harry Kane transfer

Barcelona are reportedly looking to strengthen up front with some Premier League-based transfer targets – Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Everton starlet Richarlison.

According to the Daily Star, Kane is the Catalan giants’ prime target to replace the ageing Luis Suarez, though Richarlison has also impressed and is seen as a decent backup option.

The 21-year-old has shone in his time in the Premier League, impressing first at Watford before making the £40million move to Everton this summer, as noted by the Daily Star.

The Brazilian looks to have a bright future ahead of him at the highest level, so it’s little wonder Barcelona seem to be considering him.

A skilful, pacey forward, Richarlison has all the natural ingredients to be a fine Barca player, with the youngster arguably just needing to improve his scoring record.

Richarlison has just 12 Premier League goals in his two seasons in England, though one imagines he could improve on that if he were playing for a bigger club.