Cristiano Ronaldo asks Juventus to seal Barcelona transfer raid

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked his club to seal the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

The Croatia international faces an uncertain future at the Nou Camp and has done for some time, with the player set to turn 31 later this season.

Arturo Vidal has also become more and more of a key figure at Barcelona since joining from Bayern Munich in the summer, threatening Rakitic’s place in Ernesto Valverde’s side.

It could therefore make sense for Barca to cash in on Rakitic now and for the player himself to seek one last big contract at a major European club.

According to Don Balon, that club could be Juventus, with Ronaldo supposedly eager for the Turin giants to snap up the former Sevilla man.

Rakitic seems an ideal fit for Massimiliano Allegri’s side, with Italian football often well tailored to players looking to extend their careers due to the often slower pace of the game in Serie A.