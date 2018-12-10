Jose Mourinho confident of finally securing dream £40m Man United transfer after months trying

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly said to be confident of securing the transfer of Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld for around £40million.

The Spurs centre-back has been linked with United for some time now, with CaughtOffside understanding he was one of a number of defensive targets Mourinho and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward struggled to agree on in the summer.

Mourinho may finally get his man now, however, as Alderweireld’s Tottenham contract due to expire at the end of this season.

This puts United in a good position, with the Sun claiming Mourinho is now confident he can get his man as he gets the green light from the Red Devils to sign a new defender this January.

The report links MUFC with some other defensive targets, though Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly is mentioned as one who’d most likely be too expensive.

Alderweireld, however, is seemingly available on the cheap due to his contract situation, with the Sun claiming Mourinho thinks he can get the 29-year-old for just £40m.

The Belgium international is a player who can hit the ground running immediately due to his Premier League experience, and would clearly represent a major upgrade on the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Eric Bailly.