Video: Van Dijk gleefully embraces Gomez on Liverpool training pitch to celebrate his new deal

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk expressed his delight after Joe Gomez signed a contract extension at Anfield on Monday morning.

The Englishman has put pen to paper on a new deal which will keep him at the club until 2024, after an impressive start to the 2018-19 campaign – as per Sky Sports.

The Reds are top of the Premier League after 16 games, with many of the plaudits going towards the back-four, who have only shipped six goals to date. Van Dijk and Gomez have forged a formidable partnership in the heart of the defence, which has underpinned the team’s success over the last few months.

The Dutchman praised his defensive colleague after the announcement was made, as he told the Liverpool Echo: “First of all, well deserved. He’s a great player and he’s shown it for us and England. He can only get better.”

Van Dijk also gleefully embraced his teammate at Liverpool’s Melwood training ground this morning to celebrate the 21-year-old’s new contract, as you can see below via Twitter.