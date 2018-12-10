Menu

Video: Watford score twice and Everton miss a penalty in absolutely incredible five-minute spell to turn game on its head

Watford went 2-1 up against Everton on Monday night with two goals in the space of two minutes.

The Hornets had been trailing to a Richarlison goal at Goodison Park before a Seamus Coleman own goal and a strike from Abdoulaye Doucoure quickly turned the game on its head.

Gylfi Sigurdsson then failed to convert a penalty moments afterwards, with Watford preserving their surprise lead against a stunned Toffees side.

Here are videos of all three incidents in this crazy game as Marco Silva hosts one of his old sides…

