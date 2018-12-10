Virgil van Dijk criticises Liverpool ahead of crucial Napoli clash

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has criticised the team for being in the position of needing the right result against Napoli on Tuesday night.

The Reds take on Carlo Ancelotti’s side at Anfield tomorrow evening and need a win to go through after losing all three of their away games in the group stage.

Liverpool lost 2-1 to Paris Saint-Germain in their last outing and that now puts them in a complicated situation going into their final matchday.

A win could be enough depending on the PSG result, though if they avoid defeat a number of different factors could come into play.

Needless to say, Van Dijk did not sound too happy with the situation ahead of this big game, though he also admitted it’s big weeks like this that he lives for in football.

Van Dijk: "It's our own fault that we are in this position, but we have a way out. We can do it." #LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) December 10, 2018

The Netherlands international has been a star performer for LFC since he joined from Southampton back in January, helping them reach last season’s Champions League final.

Van Dijk will now hope he can play a part in helping the team out of trouble this year and give them a chance in the knockout stages once again.