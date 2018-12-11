AC Milan transfer news: €10m January deal eyed, €38m exit talks in works

AC Milan are reportedly hopeful of securing a deal to sign Cesc Fabregas from Chelsea in January for no more than €10m.

The Rossoneri are in need of midfield reinforcements during the winter transfer market after both Giacomo Bonaventura and Lucas Biglia sustained long-term injury setbacks.

That has left them lacking quality and depth in that department, which will be addressed to an extent by the €35m signing of Lucas Paqueta from Flamengo, as noted by Sky Sport Italia.

While the Brazilian starlet perhaps offers the creativity and goal threat to fill the void left behind by Bonaventura, Calciomercato note that Fabregas is seemingly the experienced midfield stalwart to replace Biglia, but Milan only want to spend between €8m-€10m on the Spaniard in January.

The 31-year-old’s current contract with Chelsea expires at the end of the season, and so if there is no hope of a renewal being signed, then perhaps this would be a sensible deal for the Blues to take to avoid losing him for nothing.

It remains to be seen if an agreement can be reached, but ultimately it looks as though Milan will continue to press for Fabregas to offer them a real boost in their pursuit of a top-four finish in Serie A this season.

Meanwhile, given their FFP problems this past summer, it could be welcome news for the Italian giants that Sevilla are actively in internal talks about putting together the formula to sign Andre Silva outright, a deal which is expected to cost them €38m, as per Calciomercato.

After failing to settle at Milan last season coupled with the fierce competition for places, the Portuguese ace joined Sevilla on a season-long loan this past summer.

In turn, it now looks as though he’s done enough to convince them over a permanent move, which will surely come as a major disappointment for many Milans fans who may feel as though he never got the long-term opportunity to prove his worth at the San Siro.

It remains to be seen if Sevilla do indeed now exercise that buy out option with a €38m bid.