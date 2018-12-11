Arsenal star Lucas Torreira reveals the key moment that persuaded him to seal Gunners transfer

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has revealed the moment that persuaded him to join the Gunners, with fans of the club surely set to love Unai Emery even more after this.

The Uruguayan has been superb for the north London club since his move from Italian side Sampdoria in the summer, and Arsenal fans can have Emery to thank for them getting the chance to see the player playing for their club in the first place.

According to the Sun, a call that Torreira received from Gunners boss Emery was the reason why he decided to join the club in the summer.

As per the Sun, who are re-reporting an interview that Torreira did with Arsenal’s official Youtube channel, the midfielder has said that “before I left for the World cup I got a call from the coach which was a massive surprise for me. I knew that I had earned it because of all my hard work and everything that I had done. That phone call made me a happy man.”

Torreira has made a solid start to life in England, with the Uruguayan international seemingly becoming a fan favourite at the Emirates already.

The 26-year-old scored in his side’s impressive 4-2 win over local rivals Spurs earlier this month, something that would’ve made Gunners fans love the midfielder even more than they already did.

Torreira’s play style makes him a joy to watch, and we’re sure Arsenal fans are delighted that Emery made the call to bring the midfielder to the club this past summer.