Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got more than a few Gunners fans excited with a tweet to rumoured transfer target Ousmane Dembele.

The France international scored a stunning goal for Barcelona against Tottenham tonight in the Champions League, with a number of Gooners calling on their club to sign him up.

It seems Aubameyang is a big fan of the youngster as well, with the Gabon international of course knowing all about him from when they played together and formed a fine partnership at Borussia Dortmund.

Dembele was then snapped up by Barcelona last summer, while Aubameyang made the move to Arsenal in January.

However, things haven’t always been that smooth for the young Frenchman at the Nou Camp and the Daily Mirror are among the sources to link him as a target for Arsenal.

They also mention Chelsea and Liverpool as admirers of the 21-year-old, but Arsenal’s name is one that seems to keep coming back, and that Aubameyang connection may be something to do with it.

Little wonder then that this tweet from the 29-year-old has over 3k retweets at the time of writing, with plenty of replies from excited AFC supporters…

@Dembouz wouaaaahhhhh non mon petit tu es fort c’est incroyable — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) December 11, 2018

"Yo Ousmane wanna come out here" pic.twitter.com/wQQhoCrG0F — Anita (@arsenaloFka) December 11, 2018

Get him to Arsenal, habibi. Imagine the speed. — FK ?? (@fkhanage) December 11, 2018

GET HIM TO ARSENAL BRO — Lacazettes (@Lacazettes) December 11, 2018

Agent aubameyang does your thing and get him in arsenal colours — Unai's Gunmen (@Anonymous1076) December 11, 2018

BRING HIM HOME AUBAAAA — MP (@ThePolishGunz) December 11, 2018