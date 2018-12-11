Bizarre Arsenal related Ivan Gazidis issue touted as AC Milan chief faces fine risk

Ivan Gazidis has begun work at AC Milan, but it’s been suggested that there is a bizarre clause in place to encourage him to not mention former club Arsenal.

As noted by Football Italia, the former Gunners chief is now CEO of the Italian giants, and he will begin planning ways in which to help them succeed both on and off the pitch.

Milan struggled with FFP issues this past summer, as noted by The Express, and they remain a concern after the ill-fated and short-lived tenure of former owner Yonghong Li.

In turn, Gazidis will undoubtedly be expected to play a key role in improving their financial position under current owners Elliott moving forward, with the report from Football Italia above outlining his general plans to put that into action.

However, in a rather bizarre claim, Sport Mediaset have suggested that he will face a €100 fine every time he mentions Arsenal.

It’s unclear as to who has imposed this supposed clause and the reasoning behind it, and so it’s worth noting that there is little substance behind the claim.

Nevertheless, perhaps there is sense behind it if such a clause does exist in that Milan supporters won’t particularly want to hear about the job that he did at Arsenal, given their lack of trophies and tangible success on the pitch in more recent years.

That being said, Gazidis arguably did a great job from a commercial standpoint to make them a more financial-sound club, and perhaps that influence shouldn’t be underplayed.

Milan will be hoping for a similar impact at the San Siro moving forward with those FFP concerns in mind, and that is surely a major reason why Elliott opted to bring him in.