Liverpool wonderkid Bobby Duncan has continued his immense form at youth level for the Reds with this sublime solo strike against Napoli Under-19s.

The senior teams meet in the Champions League tonight and LFC fans will hope this kind of thing from Duncan is a sign of more to come from the club.

Watch the Duncan goal video below as the teenager makes space for himself brilliantly inside the box before firing in an unstoppable low effort into the far corner.

It was an emphatic performance from Liverpool in general, with this another memorable strike in a 5-0 victory:

The first touch is sublime but the finish is even better! Paul Glatzel now has 1?1? goals in ? games this season ? A 5-0 win against Napoli secured #LFCU19s place in the last 16 of the UEFA Youth League ? pic.twitter.com/cnOwwwNaB2 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 11, 2018

On top of that, these are Duncan’s stats for the Reds in the league this season – truly a special talent…