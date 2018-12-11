Chelsea consider £15m transfer to replace star ready to go against Maurizio Sarri’s wishes and quit

Chelsea are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez as a replacement for Cesc Fabregas.

According to the Daily Mirror, Blues manager Maurizio Sarri is keen to keep hold of Fabregas due to what he offers as a backup to Jorginho in his squad.

However, it seems that it could prove tricky for Sarri to get his wish, and the Mirror suggest he has the £15million-rated Suarez in mind as a backup plan.

They also report on AC Milan being interested in Fabregas, who could not be blamed for being keen on a little more first-team football after struggling to break into Sarri’s side this season.

The Spaniard has been a great servant for Chelsea since joining the club back in 2014, winning two Premier League titles, the League Cup and the FA Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Still, at the age of 31 and after a long career at the highest level, it is little surprise that Fabregas is perhaps no longer trusted to perform at his best week in, week out.

Suarez could be a decent option to come in in his place, despite not managing to nail down a starting spot himself at Barcelona.