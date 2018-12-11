Chelsea are reportedly leading the chase for the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani in a deal likely to be worth around £45million.

It remains to be seen if PSG will be content to sell for that kind of price, but it’s the biggest offer currently coming in, according to France Football, as translated by the Metro.

The Blues could do with a striker of Cavani’s calibre after the struggles of Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud, with the report explaining that manager Maurizio Sarri is essentially fed up with relying on the pair.

Cavani would surely be an upgrade on those two after his prolific record in both Serie A and Ligue 1 in a hugely successful career at the highest level.

A tall, strong, skilful and clinical forward, the Uruguay international also seems ideal for the demands of Premier League football, so would surely settle relatively quickly at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea fans will certainly hope some kind of upgrade can be secured soon after their team’s over-reliance on Eden Hazard for goals this season.