Confirmed Barcelona squad vs Tottenham: These fans delighted with key inclusion, urge Valverde to do this

Barcelona host Tottenham in the Champions League on Tuesday night, and coach Ernesto Valverde has confirmed his squad for the encounter.

The Catalan giants sit top of Group B and have secured top spot already with a game to spare, and so this week’s clash means little to them in the bigger picture.

That is not the case for Spurs and Inter though, who are both locked on seven points and so the last round of group fixtures will determine who goes through to the knockout stage with Barcelona.

In turn, it will arguably be a relief from Inter’s perspective that Valverde has named a very strong squad with all his senior stars included, and there is a return for Arthur after his recent injury trouble.

As seen in the tweets below, it appears as though the Brazilian’s inclusion has delighted countless fans in particular, with many expressing their joy over seeing the Brazilian starlet back in contention and potentially available to feature in Valverde’s starting line-up.

It remains to be seen if he does indeed get the nod from the start, but ultimately there is a strong message being delivered by many supporters too, and that is to rest key individuals in what is essentially a nothing match for the Spanish champions, as seen below.

Given the circumstances, it does seem like an ideal opportunity to rotate and keep his influential players fresh and away from injury risks, but time will tell if Valverde does make plenty of changes to his line-up and risks infuriating Inter who will be looking for a favour from them while they take on PSV Eindhoven.

