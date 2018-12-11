Double swoop: AC Milan eye €50m+ Chelsea duo to bolster key area of squad

AC Milan have concerns in midfield with their current injury crisis but Chelsea pair Tiemoue Bakayoko and Cesc Fabregas could reportedly emerge as the solution.

Coach Gennaro Gattuso will be without both Giacomo Bonaventura and Lucas Biglia for the long-term after both sustained serious injury setbacks.

In turn, that has left him short of quality and depth in midfield, with loanee Bakayoko handed a more prominent role than was expected alongside Franck Kessie.

The Chelsea loanee has stepped up and impressed in his defence, putting aside a shaky start to establish himself as a consistent performer and key figure for the Rossoneri.

In turn, as noted by Calciomercato, it’s suggested that Milan could make his move permanent by exercising the €40m clause in their deal with the Blues and so he could remain as a long-term solution in midfield.

However, that isn’t the only deal that they could do with Chelsea, as it’s suggested by Calciomercato that by spending €40m on Bakayoko, Milan will hope the Premier League giants give them a discount on the €10m-€12m demands being made for Fabregas.

The Spaniard would offer something different in midfield with his technical quality, vision and passing range to help add creativity in a deeper role.

That is where Biglia’s limitations come into play, and so perhaps with Fabregas complementing the likes of Bakayoko and Kessie, it could be a sensible strategy to launch a double raid on Chelsea for the pair.

Meanwhile, Sky Sport Italia note that Milan are also set to complete the €35m signing of Lucas Paqueta who will arrive in January, and so with these potential key additions, it could prove decisive in helping them secure a top-four finish in Serie A this season to qualify for the Champions League.