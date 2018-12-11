Jorge Mendes to play key role in Juventus landing Portuguese starlet from Premier League side

Super-agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly working on taking Wolves midfield starlet Ruben Neves to Juventus to bolster Massimiliano Allegri’s midfield.

The 21-year-old was an influential figure in helping Wolves secure promotion to the Premier League last season, and he remains a fundamental part of Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans moving forward given the quality that he possesses.

With that in mind, it will be a concern for the Premier League outfit that it’s being suggested Mendes could play a key role in opening the door to a move to Juventus, perhaps even as early as January, according to Calciomercato.

The Portuguese agent has been busy doing deals with the Turin giants in recent months, with both Joao Cancelo and Cristiano Ronaldo both joining the Italian champions this past summer.

In turn, it would appear as though they have a strong working relationship, and time will tell if that leads to further deals being done between the two parties moving forward, starting with Neves.

Although they’re now targeting an eighth consecutive Serie A title and going for Champions League glory this season, the midfield could arguably do with a long-term vision.

Neither Blaise Matuidi nor Sami Khedira are getting any younger, and so perhaps adding Neves alongside the likes of Miralem Pjanic, Emre Can and Rodrigo Bentancur could allow Juventus to build a strong core for years to come.

The same could be said of their defence with the likes of veterans Andrea Barzagli, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, but as they sit eight points clear at the top of the Serie A table this season after 15 games, winning 14 of those outings, it would appear as though there is no real rush to bolster the squad and they have the opportunity to take their time to assess key additions.